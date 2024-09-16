Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 92.5% in August

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,944,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Investview Stock Performance
Shares of INVU remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,062. Investview has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
About Investview
