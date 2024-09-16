Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 92.5% in August

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,944,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview Stock Performance

Shares of INVU remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,062. Investview has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company's services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency.

