Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 52,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IIM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 70,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,635. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.