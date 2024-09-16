Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $11.61 on Monday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

