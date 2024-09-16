Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.60

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $60.38, with a volume of 4974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $870.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DORVAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,825,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,650,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 501.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 52,850 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

