Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $44,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

XLG stock opened at $46.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

