Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,059,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,344,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

