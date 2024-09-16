Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.80

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCRGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

