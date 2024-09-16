Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.80

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
