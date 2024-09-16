Internet Computer (ICP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $68.03 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $8.05 or 0.00013822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and approximately $68.03 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00040178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,869,160 coins and its circulating supply is 470,388,523 coins. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

