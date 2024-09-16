Intelligent Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:INTJ) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 16th

Intelligent Group’s (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 16th. Intelligent Group had issued 1,875,000 shares in its IPO on March 20th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Intelligent Group Stock Performance

INTJ opened at $0.96 on Monday. Intelligent Group has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98.

Institutional Trading of Intelligent Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Intelligent Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Intelligent Group Company Profile

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

