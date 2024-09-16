Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Update

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IINN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 35,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.49.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

