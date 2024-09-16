Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CAO Sells $13,939.35 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $13,939.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,591 shares in the company, valued at $212,584.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Blade Air Mobility Price Performance
BLDE stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $245.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.09.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blade Air Mobility
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.