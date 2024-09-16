Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CAO Sells $13,939.35 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $13,939.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,591 shares in the company, valued at $212,584.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

BLDE stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $245.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 546,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 162,867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

