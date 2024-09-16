Insider Buying: Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Acquires £4,450 in Stock

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) insider Tim Elliott purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £4,450 ($5,819.28).

PFD opened at GBX 180.80 ($2.36) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 173.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 163.22. Premier Foods plc has a twelve month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 182 ($2.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,390.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

