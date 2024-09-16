Information Services (TSE:ISV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.76

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$29.76 and last traded at C$29.76, with a volume of 765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISV. CIBC lifted their price target on Information Services from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.19. Information Services had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of C$67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Information Services Co. will post 2.2196262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Information Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.
Information Services Company Profile
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
