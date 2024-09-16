IndiGG Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 72.8% higher against the dollar. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $4,261.70 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

