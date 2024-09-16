Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 9.9 %

ICD opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

About Independence Contract Drilling

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. ( NYSE:ICD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Independence Contract Drilling at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.