Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 9.9 %
ICD opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Read More
