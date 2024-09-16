Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Insider Sells $36,001.68 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

INCY stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.17. 1,045,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,821. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.76.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

