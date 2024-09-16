Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Insider Sells $36,001.68 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
INCY stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.17. 1,045,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,821. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.76.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
