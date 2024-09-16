ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,971 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,383.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,840 shares of company stock worth $898,268. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

International Paper Trading Up 1.6 %

IP opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 99.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

