ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 9.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,094,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,131,000 after acquiring an additional 272,521 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 19.9% during the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $151.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.07. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.