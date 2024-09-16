ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.7% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 25.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 85,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.1 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

