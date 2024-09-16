ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,823,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,501,768,000 after buying an additional 429,528 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after buying an additional 772,736 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after buying an additional 143,910 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,446,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,989,000 after buying an additional 28,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,287,000 after buying an additional 136,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $67.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

