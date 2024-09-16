ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 153.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

CGBL stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.