ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $78,000 Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,783 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 103,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000.

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $33.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

