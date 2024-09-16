ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $64,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $304.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $214.53 and a twelve month high of $306.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.48 and a 200-day moving average of $290.09.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

