ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $59,000 Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 287.3% during the second quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 77,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,748,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 241,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1506 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

