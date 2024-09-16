ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $109,000 Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $52.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

