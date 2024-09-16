ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $440.39 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $450.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.17.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

