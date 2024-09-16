ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 128 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $84.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $90.46. The company has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

