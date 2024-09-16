Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:HBANM)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBANM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.42. 7,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,981. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

