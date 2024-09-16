Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:HBANM)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HBANM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.42. 7,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,981. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51.
About Huntington Bancshares
