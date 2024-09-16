Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Down 3.7%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 178,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,186,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

HUMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $2,235,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,677,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,350,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Humacyte by 693.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 524,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Humacyte by 3,301.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 15.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

