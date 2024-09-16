HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,003.0 days.

HORIBA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HRIBF remained flat at $62.84 during trading on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.22. HORIBA has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $100.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37.

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. HORIBA had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $464.86 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HORIBA will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

