Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Raised by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885,524 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for 6.5% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Hologic worth $173,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $217,529,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Hologic by 188.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 51.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Hologic Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $81.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.86.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

