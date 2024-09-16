HI (HI) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, HI has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $185,376.56 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009387 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013724 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,793.48 or 1.00025230 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047961 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $269,084.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

