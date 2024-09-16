Hermez Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,967.78 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $136.37 million and approximately $26,967.78 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00006406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009442 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,475.51 or 1.00065009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013566 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.82340826 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,827.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

