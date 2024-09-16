HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $259.67 Average PT from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $259.35 on Monday. HEICO has a 12 month low of $155.42 and a 12 month high of $260.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.30.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

