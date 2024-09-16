HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Update

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 357,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $636,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin P. O'hara sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $876.98 million, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 6.26%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

