Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55.

NYSE:HR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.64. 1,934,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

HR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at $386,962.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

