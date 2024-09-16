Head to Head Review: Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) vs. Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -606.47% -172.08% -133.45% Nexalin Technology -3,581.94% -213.55% -173.44%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Tivic Health Systems and Nexalin Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.66, suggesting that its stock price is 466% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Nexalin Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.11 million 1.59 -$8.24 million N/A N/A Nexalin Technology $150,159.00 47.27 -$4.65 million ($0.66) -1.02

Nexalin Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Summary

Tivic Health Systems beats Nexalin Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore and through distributors. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

