HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 60.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,633 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE HDB opened at $62.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

