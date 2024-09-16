GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Shares of GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) traded up 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). 22,648,283 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 13,947,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.72 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Trading Up 13.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of £16.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.88.

Insider Transactions at GSTechnologies

In related news, insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley purchased 1,200,000 shares of GSTechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,692.43). Insiders own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

