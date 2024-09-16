Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) and NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Financial Contrast

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NatWest Group and Grupo Financiero Galicia”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $30.75 billion 1.21 $5.77 billion N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia $3,350.56 billion 0.00 $1.28 billion N/A N/A

NatWest Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

NatWest Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NatWest Group and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group 15.55% 11.30% 0.60% Grupo Financiero Galicia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NatWest Group and Grupo Financiero Galicia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than NatWest Group.

Summary

NatWest Group beats Grupo Financiero Galicia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services. The Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. The Commercial & Institutional segment offers banking and financial solutions to large corporate organisations, multi-nationals, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services. In addition, the company offers financing products; consumer finance and digital banking services; electronic check; global custody services; Fima funds; financial and stock market services to individuals, companies, and financial institutions; foreign trade services; and capital market and investment banking products that include debt securities, short-term securities, and financial trusts. Further, it provides robbery, personal accident, life collective, home, life, integral, pet, surety, and technical insurance products. Additionally, the company offers private banking services to high net worth individuals; and operates digital investment platform. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

