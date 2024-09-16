Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up 0.1% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 61,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 109,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 29,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

