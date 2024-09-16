Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 787 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $46.92 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1966 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.