Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth about $885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $808.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $467.62 and a 12-month high of $881.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $814.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $685.68.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

