Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPST stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
