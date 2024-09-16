Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $78.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.