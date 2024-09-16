Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $354,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,116,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 81,518 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $65.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $66.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.