Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $414.94 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $416.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.63.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

