Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $195.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.47 and a 200 day moving average of $188.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

