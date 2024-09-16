Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Adient by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $18,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.16.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

