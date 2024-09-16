Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $26.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.53. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $168,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

